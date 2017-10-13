The Feathers Inn Wins Best British Roast Dinner 2017

The Feathers Inn in Stocksfield has won Best British Roast Dinner 2017. The Feathers saw off competition from hundreds of pubs across the country – winning over judges with its passion for locally sourced and foraged ingredients, its perfectly cooked roast meats and wide selection of sides, and its dedication to catering for different dietary requirements.

The expert judging panel – which included top chef and restaurateur Mark Sargeant – was led by renowned food critic Charles Campion, who said: “The roast dinner is a signature dish for the whole nation, this is Britain at its very best. At The Feathers they care about their roast dinners and it shows. Yorkshire puddings like savoury clouds; dark rich gravy; perfectly cooked meat from local farms; and shrapnel roasties. We all deserve a local like The Feathers, and we all deserve a roast dinner this good.”

As well as the title of Best British Roast Dinner 2017, The Feathers has also won the grand prize of £10,000 of PR to help make it famous for its roast.

Rhian Cradock, head chef and owner, said: “We’re delighted to have won Best British Roast Dinner 2017. It’s a monumental achievement and a real crowning jewel in the year The Feathers celebrates its 10th anniversary. Our roast is a real team effort and we’re enormously proud of our talented team for winning this award, their contribution has been invaluable.”

Alex Hall, executive chef for Unilever Food Solutions, who was also on the judging panel, said: “Competition this year has been tougher than ever. So congratulations to all our finalists and our national winner, The Feathers Inn. Lifting a Best British Roast Dinner title has done fantastic things for pubs in previous years. And I’m sure this year will be no different.”

Each of the regional winners (below) who missed out on the national title this year will receive £2,500 of PR to help give their roast the fame it deserves.

The Limping Fox, Thames Ditton (South England)

The Boat Inn, Birdingbury (Midlands)

Kyloe Restaurant & Grill, Edinburgh (Scotland)

Hare & Hounds, Cowbridge (Wales)

To find out more about British Roast Dinner Week or the Best British Roast Dinner competition, visit www.britishroastdinnerweek.co.uk.