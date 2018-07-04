The Finest Quality Snacks From SCT

When he was younger, Robert Parkin of SCT & SCT Ltd was told a simple phrase: “The Bitterness of Poor Quality Remains Long After the Sweetness of Low Price is Forgotten”.

This has coloured his approach and to this day SCT will never produce cheap snacks but guarantee their snacks are of the highest quality & tick all the boxes today’s consumers requires.

SCT is now going from strength to strength, with sales increasing around the country. Some of the establishments we supply have now taken out other snack products, as they have found SCT’s to be so good. They offer a great return in the market and are low in carbohydrates, gluten-free and sugar-free, which is exactly what the consumer wants these days.

With our range of 9 exciting flavours, SCT are ticking all the right boxes. However, they have found some that establishments with limited back-bar space needed a product to help them use that effectively, while others wanted something a bit more upmarket. With the help of Paul Davis Designs SCT have upgraded their labels and now supply all their flavours in Utopia clip seal glass jar. The Pork Crackling can be in either a 3L or 1.5L jar and with an additional 1kg – 2.5kg – 5kg of crackling that will increase your margin.

In addition, due to demand SCT have launched a nut range: Cashews, Almonds, Walnuts & Peanuts in the following flavours, Salt & Pepper, Garlic, Chorizo, Sweet Chilli & Extreme Chilli.

SCT are a family run business that has its feet firmly on the ground and enjoy meeting new businesses to work with.

For further information email info@sct-sct.com or call on 01202 875 280