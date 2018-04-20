The Fogarty Charcoal Oven – Tough, Durable & Reliable

The Fogarty Charcoal Oven is Tough Durable and Reliable as well as Sleek Versatile Flexible and Resilient.Designed in London and expertly hand made in Staffordshire with all materials sourced in the U.K, and has a cast iron door and frame with thick chamber walls along with a high grade stainless steel ceiling and outer casing with polished stainless steel hinge bar and handle with a heat resistant glass look through which means originality as there’s no other like it on the market.

The simple air vent control system also means ease of use as well as the smooth push pull door opening system to allow for a quick access during a busy service, the spark arrester on the top of the oven releases smoke at a steady pace meaning you can use under most extraction canopies, along with the unique look comes the dynamic chamber that has a large cooking capacity with up to 12 different grill rack positions for multiple food types and various cooking timings.

The Fogarty oven has been tested in Carter’s of Moseley in Birmingham, a Michelin-starred restaurant where chef Brad Carter agreed to trial and review the oven in a real-life situation; the chef is now the brand ambassador for the Fogarty and has the original prototype oven in his kitchen.

The Fogarty Charcoal Oven is ultimately aimed at the professional kitchen but can also be used outdoors.

“Seeing is believing “, and We here at Fogarty would be delighted to provide a free demo to see what the Fogarty Charcoal Oven can really do as there’s no limits to what it can do with all types of food.

For further details visit www.fogartycharcoalovens.co.uk