The Good Hotel Guide 2018 Announces César Award Winners

The Good Hotel Guide 2018 has announced the winners of its annual César awards, in its 40th anniversary edition.

The 10 César awards, named after César Ritz, are presented to businesses that have demonstrated excellence in their field out of the 424 main entries in the guide. Each hotel is selected purely on merit, based on visits by inspectors and also readers.

This year saw The Mash Inn, Buckinghamshire claiming the Newcomer of the Year title, while the Red Lion Freehouse, East Chisenbury, Wiltshire was named Inn of the Year in the César collection for 2018.

Four hotels have been in the guide each year since it was launched: Ballymaloe House in County Cork, Currarevagh House in County Galway, Lastingham Grange in Yorkshire, and Rothay Manor in Cumbria.

The full list of winners are:

Newcomer of the year

The Mash Inn, Radnage, Buckinghamshire

Seaside hotel of the year

Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Soar Mill Cove, Devon

Luxury hotel of the year

Hambleton Hall, Hambleton, Rutland

B&B of the year

St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, Northumberland

Romantic hotel of the year

Forest Side, Grasmere, Cumbria

Country house hotel of the year

Judges, Yarm, North Yorkshire

Inn of the year

Red Lion Freehouse, East Chisenbury, Wiltshire

Scottish hotel of the year

Burrastow House, Walls, Shetland

Welsh restaurant-with-rooms of the year

Llys Meddyg, Newport, Pembrokeshire

Irish hotel of the year

Viewmount House, Longford, Co. Longford

Co-editors Adam Raphael and M. Astella Saw say: “Our 2018 César winners must be celebrated for their individuality, warm hospitality and meticulous service, which set them apart from their competitors. This year’s 40th anniversary is a milestone for the Good Hotel Guide and we are proud of the fact that there is still a place for a published hotel guide, even though the Guide’s online presence is growing. The Guide provides the chance to recognise the UK and Ireland’s most revered and wholly independent properties, from refined gastropubs to plush country house hotels.”