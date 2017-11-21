The Grand Eastbourne Wins Two Top Training Awards

The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne has scooped two top hospitality industry awards for its dedication to staff training and development.

The Grand was named Best Work Experience Provider, while Personnel & Development Manager Sarah Hoyle was named Single Ambassador of the year at the Springboard Awards for Excellence. The awards were held at Novotel London West on Thursday 16 November.

The Springboard Awards for Excellence celebrate and reward the inspiring individuals, organisations and initiatives that have successfully raised the profile of the hospitality industry.

Part of the Elite Hotel Group, The Grand has developed a successful work experience programme over the past two years which has seen more than 140 people gain invaluable experience of working in hospitality. People taking part in the work experience programme include young people from the age of 15, individuals with learning difficulties and referrals from charities.

Sarah Hoyle was promoted to Personnel & Development Manager at The Grand in April 2015, and since then has been working hard to develop a pipeline of talent and industry-leading training and development programme.

Among Sarah’s key achievements are being shortlisted for HR Manager of the Year at the Hotel Cateys in 2016, and helping The Grand reach number 13 in a nationwide list of Top Places to Work in Hospitality.

Jonathan Webley, general manager of The Grand, said: “I am extremely proud of Sarah and all the team for their successes at the Springboard Awards for Excellence. Having a strong training and development programme is essential for recruitment and retention of staff, in an industry where both are notoriously difficult. In the past two years we have reduced our staff turnover and the work experience programme has led to many permanent positions being offered.”

Graeme Bateman, managing director of the Elite Hotel Group, said: “At Elite we pride ourselves in putting people development at the heart of our operations, and identifying and supporting talent is key to that. It is a fantastic honour for The Grand to be recognised as the best in the industry at the Springboard Awards for Excellence – congratulations to all the team.”