The Great Eggscape: Beastly Easter Weather Drives Public Indoors

Worldpay predicts pub bonanza as Brits dodge icy Easter temperatures

Freezing temperatures and wintery weather conditions could mean a packed weekend for pubs and restaurants this Easter, according to Worldpay.

Although whiling away the bank holiday in a beer garden is off the agenda, long lunches at local pubs could be the perfect refuge to escape the “Beast from the East”. The Easter period is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for the hospitality sector, with takings in pubs and restaurants up as much as 11% and 9% respectively over the four day weekend. These numbers could be set to rise even higher this year, as the bad weather may impact many outdoor events.

Analysis by Worldpay of UK spending habits over last year’s Easter weekend suggests that hospitality spend could top £252 million over the bank holiday this year; whilst Easter Monday is on track to be the busiest day for UK hospitality businesses, with pub takings set to rise by 90%, while restaurant spend could be 40% higher than usual.

If donning a “beer jacket” to keep out the cold doesn’t appeal, then why not take the chance to catch a movie this weekend? Worldpay’s analysis of spending over the Easter weekend reveals that cinemas are set to be 61% busier than usual, as film buffs flock to watch the latest blockbuster.

Alternatively, a white Easter could be the perfect excuse to stay at home for the traditional spring clean. With many of us using the extra time off work to redecorate, spending on home improvements could surge by as much as 23% on Good Friday, as dedicated DIYers stock up on supplies.

But if you’re really fed up of the snow and sub-zero temperatures, then booking a last-minute break is a sure-fire way to escape the “Beast from the East”. Worldpay’s data found online travel lookings in the run up to the Easter holidays are up by 61% compared to last year, as bargain-hungry Brits are rush to book last-minute breaks to flee the deep freeze.

Steve Newton Executive Vice President, UK and Europe of Worldpay said: “Bad weather won’t stop Brits making the most of the bank holiday weekend – barbeques and beer gardens may no longer be on the cards, but the cold won’t stop us from spending on everything from pints to popcorn. Businesses need to be ready for the weekend and do everything to make the bank holiday as profitable as possible. That could mean creating special cold weather promotions to draw in customers, while mobile point-of-sale technology will help cut down on queues at peak times.”