The Great Hospitality Troubleshoot

The UK’s largest exhibition for foodservice and hospitality, the Great Hospitality Show, returns to Birmingham in a matter of days promising a programme of expert speakers, innovative products, hot debates, business mentors, top chefs, culinary competitions and, most importantly, over 250 ground-breaking exhibitors.

With so much to see and do, the show has compiled a troubleshooting list helping visitors in need of fresh impetus, those with pressing business challenges, or trend spotters on the hunt for everything new in the marketplace, to find inspiration, fast.

What are the coming trends in 2017 and how can I use them on my menus?

As far as the Great Hospitality Show is concerned, New Year means new insight and new ways of thinking. With that in mind, the very first address of the entire show (11am, Mon 23rd Jan – Business Briefing Stage) will see Executive Director of horizon scanners, MCA, Simon Stenning, impart key trends and a comprehensive forecast with detailed sector, operator and consumer insight.

What will Brexit mean for hospitality?

Undoubtedly the biggest story of 2016, Brexit and the uncertainty it has wrought continues to cast a long shadow over hospitality. Great Hospitality Show ambassador, Cyrus Todiwala, OBE will lead a panel including: Peter Ducker, Chief Executive of the Institute of Hospitality; Executive Director of People 1st, Martin-Christian Kent; Sarah King, Managing Director of Orcinus Recruit Ltd and Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training, who will try to unpick the bureaucracy and predict what it all means for your business (11am, Wed 25th Jan – Business Briefing Stage).

My business is facing a number of challenges, should I hire a consultant?

Before you do, why not book a completely free one-on-one session with a business mentor. It may be the most productive 20 minutes of your business year! The show’s Business Mentor Programme offers business surgeries with some of hospitality’s brightest minds. Need help with staff motivation? PR & marketing? Revenue management? Technology? Design & Branding? Kitchen Management? Training or web development? The show has hired its largest and most varied pool of experts ever. With a limited number of spaces available, those looking to book a 20-minute consultation should visit: http://www.hospitalityshow.co.uk/business-mentors-form.

I want to see the latest products but my time at the show is limited

We understand that time away from the business is precious, which is why the Great Hospitality Show has made it quicker and easier than ever to find the very latest products from some of the industry’s most innovative suppliers – both large and small.

The 12 most important products of 2017 will be on display throughout the three days as part of the show’s Great Product Awards. Sourced from the sectors of Food & Drink, Catering Equipment, Technology and Interiors & Tableware, a panel of industry experts will decide on an overall winner to be revealed (4pm, Mon 23rd Jan – Business Briefing Stage). Show Ambassador and lover of innovative new products, Andreas Antona, will be announcing the winner and handing out the spoils.

The show is also host to a number of specialist start-ups and fledgling companies from the worlds of food and drink and technology by way of the Small Producer’s Village and Fresh Tech Zone, respectively.

I have an important meeting during the show, is there somewhere I can hold it?

La Parade des Chefs, the competitive fine dining restaurant serving up a gourmet 3-course menu to show visitors and the perfect place for a business lunch, is now taking midday reservations.

This year, the prestigious competition focuses on promoting young talent with teams comprising six members, five of whom must be aged 23 or under, mentored by one senior chef.

Costing just £32 per head, reservations for this unique dining experience are expected to sell out quickly. Click here to book: https://cloudeu01.avenista.net/GreatHospitality2017/Bookings/greathospitality

How will the Apprenticeship Levy affect my business?

The introduction of an apprenticeship levy in April of this year will bring significant change and additional cost to businesses across the visitor economy, but how will yours be affected and what, if any, opportunities could it present? The Great Hospitality Show Apprenticeship Levy debate is your opportunity to learn all about the levy, its implications and how you can use it to your advantage. Expert participants include, show ambassador, Sally Beck, GM of the Lancaster London; Director of Strategic Policy for People 1st, Annette Allmark; Director of Youth Strategy for Hilton Europe, Middle East & Africa, Kathryn Porter; International Interim/Consultant, Human Resource Director for the Casual Dining Group, Karen Davies and CEO of Remit Training, Sue Pittock (2pm, Wed 25th January – Business Briefing Stage).

How do I keep up with the show once it’s in full swing?

Keep @HospShow in your twitter timeline for a comprehensive rundown of show updates, alerts, and live tweeting of panel sessions.

