The Hospitality Business Mentor from The Bowden Group

David Hunter is the Hospitality Business Mentor – he works with owners and investors in hotels, restaurants and catering businesses.
Ensuring the business performs and makes the required profit, is what David does, and he does this by:
1. Setting realistic targets for the business, and creating budgets and forecasts
2. Monitoring Sales, Gross Margins and Labour costs very closely
3. Mentoring the owners and/or managers of the business to help them achieve their objectives
Other areas that David advises on include:
• Marketing – general and specific (ie promotions etc)
• Human Resources (HR) – including all the legislation, and disciplinary positions.
• Reward and Bonus schemes – always linked to achievement of objectives
• Customer Service – including Hospitality skills training
Do contact David for an informal chat, or make an appointment to meet with him.
Call David direct on: Mobile 07831 407984 or by email on davidhunter@bowdengroup.co.uk
Visit the website at www.bowdengroup.co.uk or the Blogsite at www.hunterbowden.co.uk