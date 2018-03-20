The Houston Chair – Available in 50 Different Fabrics

Introducing the Houston chair – sturdy, stylish, and adaptable, this chair is perfect for use in pubs, restaurants and hotels. Supplied by British company Trent Furniture who have been manufacturing quality furniture to the hospitality trade since 1960, the Houston chair offers quality and versatility at an affordable price.

The timeless design is matched by great craftsmanship to produce a comfortable chair that will complement any interior style or colour palette:

• Durable European beech wood frame

• Comes in walnut or dark oak

• Cushioned seat and padded back

With their own in-house upholstery team, Trent Furniture can upholster the chair in over 50 different fabrics – from royal blue flatweave to woven light tan. So, whatever your colour scheme or theme, you can choose a fabric to enhance it.

Priced at £49.90 plus VAT, the ability to customise each chair, combined with the classic design, makes the Houston chair perfect for use in your hospitality venue.

View the Houston chair alongside a wide range of both traditional and contemporary furniture specially designed for bars, restaurants, cafés, hotels and more at www.trentfurniture.co.uk. Call 0116 2985 852 for more information.