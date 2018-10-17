The Inn Collection Group Launches Innspiration Training Academy

The Inn Collection Group has launched a training academy to fast track talent and support staff to further their careers in the hospitality sector.

The group has teamed up with leading hospitality and catering training experts Branikov Training, to create its bespoke Innspiration Training Academy.

As well as helping to progress the next generation of managers, the programme includes training for all staff, from those with no qualifications to Degree level covering core subjects including food safety; first aid, hospitality services, supervision and leadership through to NVQ level five Management and Leadership.

Training is delivered to staff via the Innspiration e-learning portal, targeted monthly workshops, on-the-job training and product showcases such as a recent group management product visit with Carlsberg to the brewer’s Milan operation and a cellar training day with Black Sheep for all trainee and assistant managers.

Operations manager Paul Brown said: “Customer experience – whether our guests are dining, drinking or staying with us – is at the heart of all that we do.

“Fundamental to this is having a great team of enthusiastic, knowledge and trained people with a genuine desire to deliver a customer experience that is second to none. That’s why we have invested in the Innspiration academy.”

He added: “Hospitality tends to be seen as a stop-gap solution rather than a long-term career option. The Inn Collection Group ethos is to promote from within and we have a proven track record of supporting our people to rise through the ranks, such as our managing director, Sean Donkin who started with the company as a general manager.

“By tapping in to and nurturing bright sparks from grass roots stage right through to the highest level within our organisation we have created a culture in which individuals want to foster a career with us. It’s a great position to be in.”

William Winstanley is a trainee assistant manager at the group’s Lindisfarne Inn near Berwick-upon-Tweed. He has his sights on becoming a general manager within the group and feels the Innspiration academy is key to helping him succeed in this.

Currently undergoing Level 2 Team Member in Hospitality, William said: “I’m getting so much from the course because it is work related. It’s a great opportunity. I don’t think there are many companies that give you opportunities like this.

“What you learn from the course really does rub off into your day-to-day work. As well as being mentored and inspired by my manager, the programme really helps you progress with your staff and customer interactions. It is helping me learn and fully understand how to run a pub business to its full and best capacity. The training gives me more incentive to work towards my goal of becoming a general manager.”

