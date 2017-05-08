The M & Bookatable Young Chef Of The Year Awards Launched

The hospitality industry has never faced a worse staff shortage with warnings of a 60,000 shortfall of workers a year. To encourage young talent working in the UK restaurant industry, Bookatable by Michelin and Michael Reid, Executive Chef of M Restaurants, have joined forces to create an annual competition that aims to nurture tomorrow’s chef stars, giving them the opportunity to host a pop up restaurant at the Bookatable Young Chef Take Over at M Victoria St in July.

Young, up-and-coming chefs will be asked to create menus that represent their own personality and style. The top 50 entrants will be invited to M Victoria to cook their signature dish and present their menu in June to the panel of judges.

A member of the judging panel and Michael will be present every night to score the young chef on the same criteria to form 50% of each finalist’s score. The remaining 50% will be awarded by the paying diners each evening.

The judging panel includes Phil Howard; Richard Bainbridge; Sarah Durdin Robertson (Series Food Producer, Optomen); M Executive Chef, Michael Reid (starring this week on BBC Two’s Great British Menu and last weekend’s C4 Sunday Brunch) and M Restaurant founder Martin Williams (recently voted 17th most influential person in the UK hospitality industry). One final further judge will be announced shortly.

10 finalists will be chosen and will be mentored by both Michael Reid and Martin Williams to tweak their menu design ready for the Bookatable M Takeover which will take place at M Victoria St for 10 nights from 25th July – 5th August 2017.

The chosen young chef will win a 10 night ‘pop up’ serving his winning menu at M Victoria St from 16th – 30th August, a trip to Reims, France and the title ‘M & Bookatable Young Chef of the Year 2017.’

Entry criteria:

25 years old or under

Working in a professional kitchen in the UK

To enter the competition:

Chefs are to create a four course menu which expresses their skill and personality

The four course menu is to be sold at £40 (with a maximum COS of 35%)

The menu must be a set menu for 40-50 people in one evening

Entrants are accepted until 31st May

Chef to send menus to youngchefoftheyear@mrestaurants.co.uk

The Menu will be marked on the following criteria:

Why it reflects the personality and style of the chef

Ability to execute to 40-50 diners simultaneously

Commercial acumen – must be a max COS of 35%

Marketability – a menu which is likely to attract diners

The young chef’s future potential within the industry