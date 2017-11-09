The May Fair Hotel Wins ‘Best Urban Hotel’ At The Condé Nast Johansens Awards

Edwardian Hotels London’s The May Fair Hotel has won the Best Urban Hotel category at Conde Nast Johansens’ 2018 UK & Ireland Awards for Excellence, the national luxury hospitality awards.

Recognised by the panel for its ‘vibrant colour schemes, surprising detail and good old-fashioned decadence’, The May Fair Hotel’s new status as ‘Best Urban Hotel’ also highlights its excellent, central location, and its wide range of offerings, including May Fair Kitchen, May Fair bar, and the May Fair Spa.

Inderneel Singh, Managing Director, The May Fair Hotel, said: “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that The May Fair Hotel has been recognised in this manner. Our guests have come to expect world-class service and quality from our hotel, and as we enter the busy Christmas period, we will continue to ensure that their London experience is second to none.”