The Maynard Head Chef’s Support for Make-A-Wish UK at the Max with Leg Wax

On Tuesday 25 April, the Head Chef of Grindleford wedding venue, hotel and restaurant, The Maynard, had his legs waxed in support of national charity Make-A-Wish UK. Mark Vernon continued The Maynard’s series of Make-A-Wish UK fundraising events by having his legs waxed by Nadine McNamara of Skin station, based in Hair Union on Abbeydale Road South. Mark’s leg waxing experience can be seen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2wKo9ibNA8

Watched by fellow Maynard staff and director Jane Hitchman, the waxing took 15 minutes per leg, with some staff literally lending a hand with the waxing strips! The moment was also filmed for posterity and to encourage others to donate to the cause. Mark had been apprehensive, but persuaded to go through with the painful procedure, he was keen to wax lyrical about the cause his efforts will benefit.

“It’s all for a good cause, that’s what I’m thinking about at the moment,” said Head Chef at The Maynard Mark Vernon, mid-way through the procedure. “Half an hour’s pain has made over £500 for Make-A-Wish UK which is great and will make a big difference to our fundraising efforts.”

People wishing to show support for Mark’s efforts can donate directly to Make-A-Wish through The Maynard’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-maynard

“We have been running a series of fundraising events for Make-A-Wish UK this year, so Mark is very aware of the great work the charity does, not only throughout Derbyshire and Yorkshire, but nationally too,” said Director of The Maynard Jane Hitchman. “Mark has had a lot of support from friends, family and regular visitors to The Maynard, and already received donations to our JustGiving page. We hope more people will back Mark’s sacrifice when they see what a great sport he was and help us support Make-A-Wish UK, a charity that enriches the lives of children fighting life-threatening conditions.”

“The experience wasn’t as painful as I thought it would be,” said Mark. “It does help that all the money raised is for such a worthwhile cause. I was genuinely quite nervous at the prospect, but Nadine’s professionalism gave me a lot of confidence. I have no plans to do anything like this again, but I have got plans for the rest of the team who volunteered me for this!”

The Maynard has already run two fundraising events this year in support of Make-A-Wish UK, with a further one set to run throughout May. The first event, which took place in March, saw a Silent Auction take place where the highest bidder won a one night stay with dinner, bed and breakfast at The Maynard, eating in the picturesque hotel’s 2AA rosette restaurant. An Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday made up the second event; while the next upcoming fundraiser will see £2 from every Afternoon Tea package sold at The Maynard throughout May donated to Make-A-Wish UK.

June will see The Maynard host a Ladies’ Fashion Show for Make-A-Wish UK. Starting at 6.45pm on Friday 16, the event will include a fashion show, followed by plenty of shopping time and conclude with a two course dinner with tea and coffee. Tickets are £25, and the event is sponsored by Sister, based on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Stallholders at the event will include John Lewis, Clarins, Temple Spa, Liz Earle, Love & Best Wishes – Bradway, What Women Want and Phoenix Cards.

Mark’s leg waxing is the third of four confirmed charity fundraisers The Maynard is running from 1 March until 31 May in support of Make-A-Wish UK. To find out more, visit http://www.themaynard.co.uk/make-a-wish

To find out more about The Maynard, visit www.themaynard.co.uk or call 01433 630 321.