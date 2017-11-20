The Maynard Is Best Loved Hotel In The Heart Of England!

The Maynard collected the coveted Best Loved Hotel in The Heart of England Award, at a black tie ceremony in The New Cotswold Suite, at The Tewkesbury Park Hotel in Gloucestershire on Monday 13 November. The Peak District hotel was among a select band of winners from across the country, each hotel being celebrated for its unique characteristics and quality of service. The Maynard was also in the running for national Hotel of the Year Award, being short listed alongside some of the country’s finest independent establishments.

“We would like to thank all of our customers who have voted for us over the past few weeks; the support we have had from our loyal customers has been really tremendous,” said Jane Hitchman, Director at The Maynard. “Awards like this that are voted for by the public mean so much to us, and we will be looking to continue to strive for the highest standards and aim for the national Hotel of the Year Award in the future,” added Jane. “We are also in contention for the IDO Wedding Awards, which will be announced next year, so it has been a tremendously exciting year for everyone involved in The Maynard; I would especially like to thank all of our amazing staff, who have worked so tirelessly on improving our customer experience in recent years, the fruits if which we are now beginning to see,” Jane concluded.

Best Loved Hotels showcases and endorses independent, quality hotels from across the United Kingdom. The awards are used to highlight the importance of an excellent overall customer experience and celebrate the exclusive features of these establishments.