The Million Pound Bar Man

Cardiff’s Brewhouse bartender turns over £1 million in sales

Cardiff bartender Ruairi Guider has cashed in a landmark one million pounds behind the bar at Brewhouse, St Mary’s Street since he began working at the bar four years ago this month.

One of Cardiff’s most popular live music and sports venues, Brewhouse is a crowd-pleasing favourite which has had a bumper festive season with record-breaking sales.

Twenty-eight year old Ruairi has been part of the team at Brewhouse since January 2014, and will now be celebrating his four-year anniversary at Brewhouse with a million pounds worth of sales under his belt.

Michael Haygarth, General Manager at Brewhouse, said: “The management team couldn’t be more proud of Ruairi; he works incredibly hard and has an amazing rapport with our customers.

“Ruairi originally came to us as a barman, and it wasn’t long before his enthusiasm and confidence behind the bar became clear. Within six months he had climbed the ranks and is now our Bar Manager, with an abundance of regulars who come to visit him.

“One million pounds worth of sales is such an impressive achievement and we feel very lucky to have him on the team – Brewhouse certainly wouldn’t be the same without him.”

Bar sales are monitored by the back of house system at Brewhouse, where all data and transactions from the tills are recorded against each team member’s unique ID. The records then allow the management team at Brewhouse to calculate, to the penny, what a member of staff is taking – whether over a night or a year.

It was this back of house data that led the team at Brewhouse to discover Ruairi’s record-breaking achievement.

A huge music fan, Ruairi has always wanted to see Fall Out Boy live in concert, so to commemorate the achievement he has been given two tickets to Fall Out Boy VIP backstage, and an overnight stay in the Marriot Hotel in Cardiff.

On achieving one million in sales, Ruairi said: “I can’t thank the team at Brewhouse enough for their kind words and for giving me such an amazing reward. It feels very surreal to have taken over a million pounds behind that bar, but it just goes to show that the people of Cardiff still know how to have a good time!”