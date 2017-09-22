The Minibar Success Story

Welcome to the success story of Minibar Systems, a global leading hospitality company with over 2,000,000 minibars, fridges and safes installed worldwide in thousands of top hotel brands and chains.

Our customers include the industry’s most recognized and prestigious hotel chains and ownership groups as well as many independent hotels, resorts, casinos and boutique hotels. We are the minibar “experts” and have worldwide brand name recognition with operations across all 24 time zones. You can say we are a company that never sleeps!

Our core values are defined by our mission to provide the most technologically advanced systems backed by the industry’s most knowledgeable and well trained team of sales, operations, technical and customer service professionals. Expert analytics paired with best practices and an unsurpassed support team proves we are the industry leader for almost a half a century.

The long tenure of our employees provides our customers with an expert level of stability and commitment. Browse our large range of products (including traditional and automated minibars, control systems, in room safes, fridges) and services (including operational support, technical support and financing).

Our Outsource Program is the most unique program of its type which offers hotels a fully managed operation which is run by Minibar Systems as an outsource for the hotel. Minibar provides the automated equipment, management, staff and pays all costs to operate the department. The hotel receives guaranteed monthly profit based on sales. It is a total win-win for the hotel and its guests.

