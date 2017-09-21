The National Catering Equipment Centre Opens

The National Catering Equipment Centre in Bristol officially opened its doors on Tuesday 19th September 2017 after Glenn Roberts, Chairman of the Catering Equipment Suppliers Association (CESA) cut the ribbon in front of 200 specially invited guests.

The centre will act as a permanent showcase for over 40 leading catering equipment brands and will give visitors the opportunity to see, touch, view and test a wide range of equipment from tableware to combi ovens.

The NCEC’s dedicated on-site development chef Dean Starling was on hand to offer his expertise in the use of equipment and give handy hints on menu development, whilst creating mouth-watering canapes, which went down well with the array of visitors.

Glenn Roberts, Chairman of CESA , undertook the official ribbon cutting in front of the impressive glass NCEC building, and gave his full support for the initiative:

“By allowing customers to try equipment before they buy it, the NCEC will provide a real service to both operators and the supply chain. It also has the potential to be a valuable educational venue, providing ‘hands on’ experience to back up knowledge gained in training schemes such as CESA’s CFSP and Principles of Foodservice programmes. It’s a very welcome initiative.”

Klaus Goeldenbot, the new CEO of the Nisbets Group, was clearly extremely proud to be part of the launch:

“Since being appointed CEO of the Nisbets Group, I have been extremely privileged to experience first-hand the hard work and dedication that has resulted in the opening of the visually impressive National Catering Equipment Centre today. As a business concept it is inspirational, not just in the catering equipment industry, but in business as a whole. By bringing brands and customers together the centre works synergistically to deliver real value to the catering equipment industry.”

The aim of the NCEC is to inspire, educate and provide impartial advice to everyone involved in catering, from dealers and consultants through to chefs and managers. The Nisbets Avonmouth store has now relocated to the NCEC as well, so with everything under one roof, why go anywhere else.

For more information please go to www.ncec.co.uk