Hijack have been at it again, innovating and improving their quality range of products The new Hijack iTilt, is a unique development in the care and dispense of your real ales. Using the iTilt is SIMPLICITY itself.

Place a new cask on the frame, insert the Cask Ventilator, pop the handle into the stillage and tilt, that’s all there is to it.

Your cask isn’t constantly on the move, iTilt does it all.

Nothing could be simpler, and there’s no springs to go soft with age, (as they do in time). Then again, Hijack leaf springs are longer lasting than all the other types of spring.

The new iTilt fits all existing Hijack racking, single tier, two and three tier, plus of course the ever popular floor or bar mount.

Hijack has been around for years, supplying the highest quality products to ensure you pull the perfect pint time and time again.

The family run business is friendly and helpful and always willing to discuss your cellar needs. Ken Skelton, the company owner has constantly pushed the real ale handling and tilting technology and obtained various patents.

Reader enquiries – Tel: 01423 563879 or visit www.hijacksystems.com