The luxury and boutique hotel sector’s business event, the Independent Hotel Show launches a survey today (www.independenthotelshow.co.uk/survey) to reveal the consumer’s perfect hotel bedroom in partnership with Chic Retreats, an online marketplace to book independent boutique villas and hotels from round the globe. The Perfect Hotel Bedroom will be featured at the Independent Hotel Show, 17-18 October, Olympia, in a dedicated space on the show floor. Show exhibitors’ products will furnish the room and visiting hoteliers, journalists and industry thought-leaders will be invited to get “in bed” to share opinions about the room.

Designed to provide independent hoteliers with an understanding of the modern consumer’s wants and needs for a UK luxury hotel stay, the survey will capture lighting system preferences, soft furnishings desires, technology needs, storage requirements and much more. Additional research and industry comment will be included in a final report to be available for hoteliers to take away at the show.

Independent Hotel Show Event Director Miranda Martin says:

“We are excited to be presenting such an insightful and potentially controversial feature at this year’s Independent Hotel Show. The Perfect Hotel Bedroom is a collaborative venture that will provide the UK’s best hoteliers with invaluable observations. It will also encourage conversation about design and functionality and bring together our visitors and exhibitors. We are delighted to be partnering with Chic Retreats whose expertise in boutique hotel stays for the discerning traveller will be integral to the success of the project and another successful Independent Hotel Show.”

Amanda Dyjecinski, Chic Retreats, CMO, says:

“We are always on the look out for beautiful charming independent boutique hotels to add to our growing marketplace. The Perfect Hotel Bedroom survey results will highlight the features and little details that our ever evolving, modern discerning guests love, so we ensure we partner with hotels that deliver on this.”

On completing the survey, consumers will be entered into a prize draw to win an incredible two-night stay shopping package at boutique The Portobello Hotel, London*

Follow @IndHotelShow for up-to-date information on the show and the exhibitors.