The Professional Kitchen Show – Only A Few Days To Go!

The Professional Kitchen Show is bringing immersive features and a first-of-its-kind buyers’ club to NEC Birmingham on 22-23 January. With over 8,000 key senior buyers, 250 exhibitors and unmatched support pre, during and post show, this is a must-visit for every professional across the supply chain.

The show for the entire supply chain

The Professional Kitchen Show is where kitchens and technology meet, resulting in a show dedicated to the entire supply chain; manufacturers, dealers, distributers, designers, owners and the all-important end users of professional kitchen equipment. To maximise ROI for everyone that attends, the show sees an unrivalled level of investment in experiential features and technology. This guarantees exhibitors and visitors leave the show with the information, relationships and products they need to drive their business forward.

Meanwhile visitors will experience a unique range of immersive features, centred on an interactive ‘smart kitchen’, with more details to be announced soon.Exhibitors will receive: a superior stand build that moves away from old-fashioned shell schemes; a dedicated pre-event communications platform to connect directly with visitors; and badge-scanning data capture software at no extra charge. They will also receive education sessions pre and post show, discussing how best to capture data across the two days, and how to use it effectively.

Introducing the HRC 200 Birmingham Buyers Club

A leading feature of the inaugural show is the 200-strong buyers’ club – the HRC 200 Birmingham. The program is officially launching later in the summer, and founding members already include Sodexo, Amadeus, Vision, Spirit and Bartlett Mitchell.

Ross Carter, Portfolio Director at event organiser Fresh Montgomery, says: “The HRC Buyers Club is the first of its kind, and brings over 200+ of the country’s most influential buyers together to discuss the future of the market. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get face-to-face with key decision makers and build relationships that matter to your business.”

Members that join The Professional Kitchen Show’s dedicated buyers’ club will receive the complete VIP experience, with local accommodation, fast-track entry, dedicated meeting spaces, and an exclusive evening networking party and unmissable morning seminar.

Ross Carter adds: “The HRC Buyers Club is truly one-of-a-kind, and we’re excited to announce more details about its features, and the wider show, over the coming weeks.

“The Professional Kitchen Show is built around return on investment, for exhibitors and visitors alike. The result is a show that’s not just market leading, but market defining.”

Book your place today

The Professional Kitchen Show is running alongside The Foodservice Show (to be officially launched shortly). Both shows are taking place at NEC Birmingham for one incredible event on 22-23 January 2019. With the most innovative equipment and the finest food combining under one roof, this is the must-visit event on the industry calendar.

Availability for The Professional Kitchen Show is limited, so visit http://www.professionalkitchenshow.co.uk/visiting/what-to-expect today to see the event promo video and enquire about your place.