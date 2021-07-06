The Return of Hospitality: Building Back Better

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of society. However, for the hospitality sector it’s been a particularly challenging year. In the first lockdown which was announced on 21 March 2020, the value of the sector fell by 90% and over 1.6million people ended up being furloughed1.We also saw 55% of hospitality businesses pause trading.

James Cook, Head of Planning at Blacks Solicitors discusses what professionals should be aware of when it comes to planning regulations, particularly with a full reopening of services currently delayed to 19 July.

Outdoor spaceAlthough indoor spaces are now able to open, continued restrictions mean that hospitality venues are relying heavily on available out- door space to obtain valuable covers for alfresco dining and drinking. It’s important to consider whether the use of additional outdoor space for these purposes is authorised in planning terms.

Whilst broader uses classes combined with temporary permitted development rights and pavement licenses have allowed for a greater level of flexibility over the past 18 months, planning permission for a change of use may still be required; particularly if the use is to be permanent and the space in question lies outside of the existing property.

You also need to check the terms of any existing planning permission to make sure there are no conditions which impose restrictions on the use of outdoor space, be it in general terms or during specified times. Such conditions may need to be varied in order to allow for greater flexibility.

TEMPORARY USE AND STRUCTURES

Long established permitted development rights authorise the temporary change of use of qualifying land (together with a right to provide any moveable structure for the purposes of the use) for up to 28 days per year. As a response to the pandemic, an additional 28 days was authorised. Originally introduced until the end of 2020, this has been extended to the end of 2021.