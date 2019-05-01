The Search Is On For The UK’s Best Fish And Chip Shop For 2020

Applications are officially open for the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards, marking the start of a nine-month quest to find the UK’s very best fish and chip businesses. These national awards, which celebrate excellence in the industry that creates the nation’s favourite takeaway dish, are run by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

For fish and chip shops, the awards are the equivalent of the ‘Oscars’. The competition has continuously grown in scale and stature since their formation in 1988 and the awards are now recognised as one of the most prominent and respected seafood industry events in the UK

As well as looking for the best tasting fish and chips from across the UK, the awards also highlight shining examples of businesses championing training and staff development, sustainable sourcing practices and innovation.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “Since the competition began, the UK fish and chip industry has changed dramatically. We still have our traditional chip shops but the British classic can now also be enjoyed in bars, restaurants and mobile vans offering high quality, delicious, fish and chips. The overall fish and chip sector has seen a rise in innovation as businesses venture beyond the norm to diversify their menus and improve how they offer a service to their local customers.

The range of award categories open for entry has grown in direct response to these innovations, with a category available for every fish and chip business, big or small, with a passion for frying and providing fantastic customer service. With an exciting year of judging ahead of us, there has never been a better time to enter the awards and help us reinforce the UK’s reputation as the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”

The flagship Independent Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award is one of the highest industry honours to receive as a fish and chip business and previous winners have gone on to great success, reporting sales increases of up to 100%.

Reigning champions Tim and Kelly Barnes from Krispies Fish and Chips in Exmouth, Devon said, “What a journey this has been since being announced as overall champions for 2019 back in January! We love the awards and we’d recommend anyone in the industry enters. It teaches you so much about your business, not just showing you areas where you could improve but also highlighting how great you already are.

Krispies has come a long way since we opened 20 years ago and we can honestly say it is a dream come true to win the award. The awards open doors to so many opportunities to give back to our customers and also to learn new things about the wider seafood sector. We’d encourage all fish and chip businesses that are passionate about what they do to enter – speaking from experience it is truly worth it!”