The Smeg ALFA43XUK Oven

February 7, 2017

Brand new for 2017, the ALFA43XUK provides an excellent compact solution for any Bake Off or Catering requirement. Perfect for baking and reheating – from Pastries and Morning goods, to Sausage Rolls and Pasties – this oven can quickly and affordably enhance any menu offering.

The ALFA43XUK replaces the best selling ALFA43UK – as used by some of the UK’s leading operators, including Chicago Town and Co-Op. This new and improved model now includes a fully Stainless Steel outer cabinet, making it even more hard wearing and durable.

  • 4 Tray Capacity (included) – 435 x 320mm
  • 50-250°C temperature range
  • 0-60 minute timer with manual option
  • Easy to Use manual controls
  • Full Stainless Steel cabinet
  • Enamelled Cavity for easy cleaning
  • Double Glazed Cool Door which can be completely opened for cleaning
  • Fan Oven – Ideal for Baking and Reheating
  • Proven Success – Replaces the best selling ALFA43UK
  • 1 Year On Site Parts & Labour Warranty
  • 2.75kW power supply required
  • 13 amp Plug & Go
  • Compact footprint – External Dimensions: 602 W 584 D 537 H (mm)

    • RRP £645 + VAT

    R H Hall, Hallco House, Beacon Court, Pitstone Green Business Park, Pitstone, LU7 9GY
    T: 01296 663400 F: 01296 663401 E: sales@rhhall.com W: www.rhhall.com

