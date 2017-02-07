The Smeg ALFA43XUK Oven

Brand new for 2017, the ALFA43XUK provides an excellent compact solution for any Bake Off or Catering requirement. Perfect for baking and reheating – from Pastries and Morning goods, to Sausage Rolls and Pasties – this oven can quickly and affordably enhance any menu offering.

The ALFA43XUK replaces the best selling ALFA43UK – as used by some of the UK’s leading operators, including Chicago Town and Co-Op. This new and improved model now includes a fully Stainless Steel outer cabinet, making it even more hard wearing and durable.

4 Tray Capacity (included) – 435 x 320mm

50-250°C temperature range

0-60 minute timer with manual option

Easy to Use manual controls

Full Stainless Steel cabinet

Enamelled Cavity for easy cleaning

Double Glazed Cool Door which can be completely opened for cleaning

Fan Oven – Ideal for Baking and Reheating

Proven Success – Replaces the best selling ALFA43UK

1 Year On Site Parts & Labour Warranty

2.75kW power supply required

13 amp Plug & Go

Compact footprint – External Dimensions: 602 W 584 D 537 H (mm)

RRP £645 + VAT

R H Hall, Hallco House, Beacon Court, Pitstone Green Business Park, Pitstone, LU7 9GY

T: 01296 663400 F: 01296 663401 E: sales@rhhall.com W: www.rhhall.com