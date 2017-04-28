The Society of Golden Keys Celebrates its 65th Year in Style

The Society of Golden Keys of Great Britain and The Commonwealth celebrated their anniversary on the 25th and 26th of April 2017 and to commemorate the occasion and the profession, the UK’s most popular paid for tourist attraction, the Coca-Cola London Eye was lit up in The Key’s signature gold.

The Society was created on the 25th of April 1952 to develop friendship amongst concierges and also to help develop a network of contacts amongst the fraternity. The Society members are part of an International Body called The Les Clefs d’Or (The Society of Golden Keys) with more than 4500 Hotel Concierges worldwide and recognisable by the cross keys on their lapels.

The motto of the Society is “Service through Friendship” and as the motto suggests, they help each other in getting impossible tasks done for the hotel guests as long as the requests are legal, ethical and moral.

There are strict conditions of membership and required proof of work as a concierge in a hotel for a minimum of five years. Further, the application has to be supported by two Golden Key Members and then the candidates have to go through an interview process that checks their professional knowledge, relationships with colleagues and guests and only then are they admitted into the ranks. Every Les Clefs d’Or Concierge is known for professional gravitas, integrity and impeccable recommendations for guests and colleagues alike.

Just like sparkling wine can only be called Champagne when made in The Champagne District of France, a concierge can only be termed a Les Clefs d’Or Concierge if they work in hotels and wear the universally recognised cross keys on their lapels. Concierges are often the unsung heroes of the hospitality world and these celebrations in their 65th year will allow some recognition to all the many services they perform.

Londoners will be able to spot the celebrations going on around the capital with a bus going around to popularise and create awareness of the role of a Les Clefs d’Or concierge in hotels.

There will also be a competition for people to post pictures on social media of the Coca-Cola London Eye with its golden light show and of the bus.

The three prizes on offer for the top three pictures chosen by the panel of judges are two tickets to The Concierge Gala Night, dinner for two in a Michelin star restaurant and an overnight stay at a Hilton Hotel in London.

This year will also see the 12th Morris Visitor Golden Keys Concierge Awards taking place in October which recognises the UK’s top hotel concierges.

Antony Lynch, President for the Society of Golden Keys says of the celebrations:

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 65th year of The Golden Keys Society in Great Britain. We hope that the birthday celebrations will give concierges all over Britain the chance to recognise the huge contribution they make to tourism and to society as a whole. We will continue to build on The Golden Keys recognition and invest in future members to ensure that we look after the next generation of concierges for another 65 years to come and more.”