The Spa at Stanley House Awarded Five Bubble Luxury

Mellor-based Stanley House Hotel and Spa has been awarded a prestigious accolade from The Good Spa Guide following an independent review.

The expert guide to UK spas and treatments has awarded the Spa at Stanley House its five bubble rating and a glowing review following a rigorous assessment by one of its spa spies.

The coveted five bubble rating recognises the Spa at Stanley House’s excellence in customer service, treatments, food, cleanliness and maintenance, while it also excelled in the facilities category to scoop the rating for the fourth consecutive year and secure a higher overall score than the previous year’s assessment.

It has already won widespread acclaim, with the spa also shortlisted in the best boutique spa category of this year’s The Good Spa Guide Awards.

Philip Wharton, general manager at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, added: “Our spa team work tirelessly to offer unrivaled service and an experience like no other for all Stanley House guests, so it’s really pleasing to be recognised with the status again.”