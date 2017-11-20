The Spa At Stanley House Named Best Spa In North West

Stanley House Hotel and Spa has scooped the Best Spa in the North West accolade at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2017.

The latest triumph for the Mellor-based hotel and spa follows a fourth consecutive five bubble rating and glowing review earlier this year from The Good Spa Guide.

The industry recognition is the culmination of a five-figure renovation project that has seen the Manor House rooms brought up to a standard in line with the international class of the hotel’s Woodlands and Spa building, located in the rolling Ribble Valley countryside.

To win the award, the team at Stanley House had to demonstrate excellence in customer service, treatments, food, cleanliness and maintenance to ‘spa spies’ who secretly reviewed over 200 spas and treatments this year.

The Good Spa Guide Awards showcases excellence in the UK spa market. Since the awards were established in 2010, the Good Spa Guide has seen rising standards, exciting new developments and a huge growth in the popularity of spa.

The awards ceremony took place during a gala dinner at the Spa Life Conference at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel, with the North West regional award received by Stanley House Hotel spa manager Sarah Wellfair.

Sarah said: “The Good Spa Guide Awards are regarded as a gold standard across the industry and to receive the North West category is an enormous accomplishment, as well as a great tribute to our dedicated team.

“They work tirelessly and diligently throughout the year to ensure our guests receive the last word in luxury, unsurpassed levels of service and an overall experience like no other, which makes them return again and again.”

Philip commented: “The energy and commitment that Sarah and her team put into making the spa the best that it can be is pivotal to the success of the broader Stanley House offer. It’s really fulfilling to be recognised with this status by industry peers whose standards are exceptionally high.

“Along with our recently investment in revitalising bridal suites and function rooms, having a world-class spa reaffirms that Stanley House truly is a destination of choice in the North.”