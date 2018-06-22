The Spa At Stanley House Retains Coveted Award For Fifth Successive Year

Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Mellor, has retained a top industry award for a fifth consecutive year.

The Good Spa Guide, an expert guide to UK spas and treatments, has granted the Spa at Stanley House its sparingly awarded five bubble rating following an intensive evaluation by an independent ‘spa spy’.

The specialist report praises the Spa at Stanley House’s first-class customer service, excellent treatments, delicious food, meticulous cleanliness and high levels of maintenance.

The review cited the green fields and gentle hills that can be seen from the relaxation room, along with a floor-to- ceiling window, giving an ‘unusually uplifting view over the fields’ in the Finnish sauna, plus the hydro pool’s glass walls that allow guests to glimpse flora and fauna ‘with birds swooping around the small lake’.

The report added: “Numbers are kept low, so you have a lot of space to yourself to quietly think, catch up with some reading, or just switch off from the outside world and unwind. Rarely do we come across a spa with such gorgeous changing rooms. It doesn’t get much better. The helpful spa attendants cleared towels, collected us for our treatments, furnished dry robes and made sure everyone in the spa was having the best time possible.”

Philip Wharton, general manager at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, commented: “We aim to impress all our guests with an unparalleled service and a truly memorable experience. To achieve this coveted accolade for a fifth consecutive year is especially fulfilling for our spa team, keeping us at the forefront of the spa industry and hungry for even greater success.”

The latest triumph for the hotel comes just months after the Spa at Stanley House was awarded the highly-coveted Best Spa in the North West accolade at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2017.