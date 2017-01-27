The UK’s Mike McGinty Crowned World Champion of the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition

Following a tantalising global competition between over 600 of the world’s best bartenders, Mike McGinty from Edinburgh’s The Voyage of Buck, was last night crowned Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition world champion.

The challenge put to competitors globally was to create a Patrón cocktail with the same passion, precision and care that goes into each expertly crafted bottle of ultra-premium Patrón Tequila.

After winning the UK finals of the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition in London, Mike travelled to Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco, Mexico for the Grand Final on 24th January 2017. Fernando was joined by fellow finalists, Brice Martaud of Le Dandy – Lille, France, Nicola Ruggeiro of Katiuscia People & Drinks – Giovinazzo, Italy, Sudeera Fernando of Gold on 27 – Dubai, UAE, Nick Cozens of Eau De Vie – Melbourne, Australia, Marcario Vazquez from Punta Mita’s St. Regis Hotel, Mexico and Fernando Fastuca from Barcelona’s Liquid Club.

Each finalist recreated their winning cocktail at the newly built La Casona Guest House, on the grounds of Hacienda Patrón, in front of a panel of expert judges comprising of Lee Applbaum, Patrón’s Chief Marketing Officer; David Rodriguez, Patrón Hacienda’s Production Director; Stephen Halpin, Trade Education & Mixology Manager at Patrón and Sandrae Lawrence, Editor of the Cocktail Lovers magazine.

Mike’s winning cocktail, The Bell of Jalisco, is a combination of Patrón Reposado tequila, chamomile infused dry vermouth, grapefruit IPA, lemon juice and yellow bell pepper shrub.

Speaking of his experience, Mike McGinty, owner and founder of The Voyage of Buck: said: “I’m beyond thrilled, what a wonderful way to kick off the year. I got my inspiration for my cocktail from understanding the time and effort that goes into the creation of every single drop of Patrón; I really wanted to create a serve dedicated to the men and women that are involved in the creation of this ultra-premium tequila. The name of my cocktail, The Bell of Jalisco, is a reference to the bell peppers that have been used and the belief that Patrón is the ‘belle’ of Jalisco.”

The inaugural Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition launched in the UK in 2015 and has proved so successful that it has expanded internationally in 2016; with bartenders in Mexico, France, Australia, the UAE, Spain and Italy having had the chance to demonstrate their commitment to cocktail perfection.