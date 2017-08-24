The Ultimate Man-Cheese-Ter Burger? The “Don’t Duck Back In Anger” Burger On Offer For National Burger Day

Chefs at eXchange Food and Drink Lounge, Novotel Manchester Centre, have created a limited-edition “Don’t Duck Back in Anger” burger for National Burger Day. The delicious burger is inspired by the Oasis classic, and pays homage to the band’s hometown. Delicious French toast is coated with cranberry mayonnaise, slathered in brie cheese and onion confit, as well as stacked with duck rillette and a hearty beef burger. It is the ultimate National Burger Day indulgence, and is sure to be a huge hit with visitors to the hotel and bar.

Available between 18th-25th August, the juicy burger costs consists of:

Ingredients

Beef burger

Cranberry Mayonnaise

Duck Rillette

Brie Cheese

Onion Confit

French Toast

Daniel Marcano, eXchange Food and Drink Lounge Manager, commented, “We are delighted to introduce a new burger to our menu. The “Don’t Duck Back in Anger” is inspired by the infamous Oasis song. National Burger Day is a time to celebrate great food and indulge, and we can’t wait to welcome burger enthusiasts and see people enjoying our delicious creation!”

eXchange Food and Drink Lounge takes inspiration from one of the first Telephone exchanges in the UK. Expect retro chic style in a relaxed and friendly place. Enjoy a range of local and international cuisine, simple yet authentic, in a casual setting. Visit the venue for laid-back lunches, after-work drinks or to put your feet up after an afternoon’s shopping.