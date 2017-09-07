The Vandal Resistant Toilet Door Lock From Burstcatch

Locks are a critical part of the decision process when designing or refurbishing your bathroom. Durable and hard-wearing toilet cubicle locks are essential to ensure longevity of your investment.

Burstcatch ensures both privacy and security of your bathroom cubicles with its unique, patented vandal resistant design.

Built to last in the most extreme of environments, Burstcatch is designed to operate flawlessly in the washroom environment. Suitable for extreme high traffic commercial toilet areas such as night clubs, bars and restaurants.

Burstcatch is the standard fitting in the UK’s largest pub chains JD Weatherspoon, Yates, Mitchell & Butler, Stonegate and Missoula Bars Burstcatch ensures their washrooms are always 100% operational, reaping the financial benefits everyday.

• Privacy with unique anti-vandal door lock design

• Works with all types of toilet cubicle doors

• Built strong. Built to last. Built to save you money.

• Guaranteed to save your toilet cubicle doors and locks from vandals.

In the high traffic pub and club environment it’s essential your toilet doors stay operational. Burstcatch will give you the piece of mind that once fitted you no longer have to call out service engineers to repair your toilet cubicle doors. Generally a call out would be £60 plus per call, so its a simple calculation to see Burstcatch is a valuable investment.

Customer safety is ensured with our unique design. Burstcatch will allow standard privacy but if you are required to access a cubicle during an emergency situation you can easily force the door open without causing any damage to the toilet door hardware or to the door. Safety without the expense!

Tel: 0151 608 8666 or visit www.burstcatch.co.uk