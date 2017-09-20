The Way Forward with SOP International Your Leading Asian & Oriental Food Specialist

The company has seen significant growth over the last 12 months particularly in mainstream retail. Leading brands such as Khanum, Squid Brand Fish Sauce, Vitasoy and Ajumma Republic can be found in a number of the multiples.

SOP have ambitious plans to further grow our sales in 2017 with both existing and new customers as they launch yet more new products for both retail and the catering trade. “People are travelling to more exotic destinations and this, coupled with the trend for authentic ingredients, means retailers have seen an increase in shoppers looking to bring their favourite flavours from around the globe into their own kitchen.” says Dion Saayman, Marketing Manager.

SOP offers an extensive range of products including Rice, Coconut Milk & Water, Butter & Vegetable Ghee, Spices, Cooking Oils, Snacks, Mango products and canned vegetables and fruit. The company are agents for many leading brands familiar to most Oriental & Asian households. Our experienced and energetic team is committed to providing a level of service that exceeds our customers’ expectations.

For more information and to view a full list of products available go to www.sopinternational.com or call S.O.P. on TEL: (+44) 01992 584 466.