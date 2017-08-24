The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards To Be Hosted In London On 5th October 2017

The drinks industry’s most anticipated night of the year, The World’s 50 Best Bars awards, will take place on Thursday, 5th October, 2017. Now in its ninth year, The World’s 50 Best Bars provides an annual ranking of bars as voted for by over 500 industry experts from across the globe. The list represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations. This year’s awards event will take place at a brand new location: the historic Southwark Cathedral in London, UK.

The World’s 50 Best Bars awards is an evening of international celebration, bringing together the best bartending talent from around the globe. Alongside the live countdown of the list, culminating in the announcement of The World’s Best Bar – a title taken by The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog in New York in 2016 – this year’s ceremony will see a range of new accolades introduced.

The Industry Icon Award will honour one of the greats of the cocktail world for his or her lifetime’s work. The One To Watch Award will identify an international rising star bar. The Best New Opening Award recognises the newcomer which has generated the most excitement, while the Bartenders’ Bartender Award goes to an individual nominated by the bartenders on The World’s 50 Best Bars list. These awards join those for Best Bar in North America, Australasia, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa & the Middle East respectively, as well as for the Highest New Entry, Highest Climber and Legend of the List.

The voting system for 2017 has been refined to produce a truly global representation of bars and reflect the growth of new cocktail culture in regions around the world. This year, The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy was expanded to over 500 members – made up of bartenders, consultants, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados. Each voter was tasked with choosing their top seven bars, based on personal experience and preference, with a minimum of three of these bars needing to be located outside the voter’s country of residence. The voter must have visited each of the chosen bars within the last 18 months. The list is generated directly from the votes of the Academy members.

The changes have been introduced by the new team behind The World’s 50 Best Bars, which is now fully owned and organised by William Reed Business Media, the company that also owns The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. William Reed Business Media takes over from Drinks International, part of Agile Media, in the organisation of the awards and voting, with Drinks International taking the role of trade media partner.

William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Bars, says: “We are very excited to be overseeing the creation of The World’s 50 Best Bars list and the presentation of the awards on 5th October. We have a stunning new venue with a larger capacity, and a host of new awards to present at what will be a night characterised by great excitement, copious cocktails and a dash of drama. Most importantly, The World’s 50 Best Bars is about celebrating excellence and providing a unique global guide for discerning drinkers.”

The list of bars ranked from 51-100 in the world, according to the votes of the Academy, will be announced two weeks ahead of the awards on the 19th September, providing an insight into exciting up-and-coming venues as well as more established operators that remain relevant. It will also signal the final countdown to the most important night in the industry’s calendar on 5th October.

On the evening of the awards event itself, the bar owners and bartenders from The World’s 50 Best Bars list will enjoy a pre-awards Bartenders’ Feast at Cinnamon Kitchen in London, overseen by chef-owner Vivek Singh, complete with cocktails provides by Ketel One Vodka, Heering Cherry Liquer, Bols Genever and Michter’s.