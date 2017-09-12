The Wykeham Arms, Winchester Wins Town Pub Of The Year In The Good Pub Guide 2018

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the London brewer and premium pub company, is delighted to announce The Wykeham Arms [75 Kingsgate St, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9PE] has once again been named Town Pub of the Year in The Good Pub Guide 2018.

Having won this category in 2013 and in 2016, Jon Howard, general manager, and his team at The Wykeham Arms have retained the pub’s title of Town Pub of the Year, beating the very best establishments from across the country to be awarded this national title.

Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director of Fuller’s Inns, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for Jon and the team at The Wykeham Arms – to win this title just once is incredible, but to win it three times is phenomenal. It is down to their hard work, commitment and creativity that the pub is at the top of its game.

“The Wykeham Arms is a flagship pub in our estate, showcasing the very best in what we call engaging service, quality fresh food and great beer. I am immensely proud of what Jon’s team and the pub have achieved and it is an honour to have Jon in the Fuller’s family.”