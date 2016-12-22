The Year Of The Savvy Diner

Eating out rises as almost a third of Brits confess dining out is better value than dining at home

Post-Brexit Brits are dining out on average twice a week

Almost a third (29%) of recipients felt dining out can be better value than dining at home

Over one third of Brits (37%) dined out more in 2016 than they did the previous year

Savvy diners choose sharing plates and vegetarian dishes to spend money wisely

Over half (54%) of restaurants offering promotions to attract diners

London, 20th December 2016… A new study by OpenTable, the world’s leading restaurant booking service, looks at how the UK dined in 2016. It appears British diners are eating out more than ever and OpenTable reveals how their relationship with restaurants is a gift that just keeps on giving.

With supermarket prices soaring, post-Brexit Brits are dining out on average twice a week with almost a third (29%) saying that dining out is better value than making meals from scratch at home. Over half of the UK (54%) admit the amount they dine out has increased over the past five years, with 37% admitting they did so more in 2016 than the previous year. With food waste costing households £470 a year, it’s no surprise that many are choosing to dine out more. Some of the main motivations for eating out more regularly include; over a third (35%) indicating it’s easier than cooking at home and one in three (30%) highlighting it’s because there is an increasing variety of cuisines on offer.

With a rise in eating out, comes a rise in money saving tricks by savvy diners. Almost 90% of Brits admit they will always opt for the set menu if provided by a restaurant, while more than 2 in 3 (69%) diners use discount vouchers/promotional offers when eating out and a quarter (27%) will only dine out at restaurants that offer promotions.

As well as using restaurant offers and promotions to save money; 42% of Brits will order sharing plates/platters with friends; 28% will dine from the bar menu and 12% will even opt for the vegetarian dish, to save on costs.

With its reputation as the UK’s foodie capital, it is unsurprising that Londoners dine out most frequently (2.07 times a week) and almost a third (29%) agree that dining out is cheaper than cooking at home. This is in stark contrast to those living in the north, 77% of whom disagree and believe cooking meals from scratch is more cost effective. 18-24 year olds are dining out most frequently (2.25 times a week) and are the group most likely to opt for a cost effective set menu (6%).

Furthermore, research conducted with OpenTable restaurateurs finds that over half (54%) of restaurants are currently offering promotions and 81% are providing set menus, with 57% saying this is to attract consumers with value for money dining.

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments, “It’s great to see that Brits are interested in having great dining experiences while being sensible about their spending. With the increasing rate in dining out, restaurants are competitively pricing their menus in a way that challenges the average cost of dining at home.”