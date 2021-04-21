There’s No Matching… The BIGGEST EVER Pork Scratchings Advertising Campaign!

Share Tweet Share Email

Mr Porky, the No1 pork snacks brand, is launching the biggest ever advertising campaign for scratchings. Aimed at engaging lapsed consumers, the “There’s no matching a scratching” campaign runs from the 16th April for 6 weeks and hero’s pork scratchings’ unique appeal and how other snacks just don’t come up to scratch.

The campaign will include national radio coverage through a partnership with TalkSport, as well as a heavyweight regional campaign in the Midlands where scratchings are particularly popular. Activity is across OOH, radio, digital and social and will support the brand’s ongoing digital activity that is introducing more people to Mr Porky and the wider category.

This investment in pork scratchings advertising is unprecedented and could only be delivered by Mr Porky – the category leader.

