There’s No Place Like Home: Almost Three Quarters Of Brits Flocking To UK Tourist Destinations This Year

North England tipped to be more popular than South Coast Over one fifth of people feel safer in the UK than abroad (threat of terrorism, thieves, civil unrest and healthcare are the top concerns)

People from Brighton and Belfast areas are the biggest UK destination lovers

Almost three quarters of Brits (73%) are choosing to indulge in UK tourist destinations this year, as revealed in the latest consumer survey from hospitality business insurer NFU Mutual.*

London tops the list of UK tourist hot spots that Brits plan to visit, followed by the Lake District, Edinburgh and Cornwall.

Outside of London, the North of England region can expect the highest number of holidaymakers (33%) at destinations including the Lake District, York, Manchester, Liverpool and the Yorkshire Dales, beating off stiff competition from the South Coast (30%) led by Cornwall and Devon.

Darren Seward, hospitality sector specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “It’s wonderful to see that there really is no place like home, with Brits planning to travel across land and sea to explore the breadth of their own kingdom this year.

“London flies the flag for the South as the most popular destination in the UK, but the North is also in demand with its countryside outings and city breaks outweighing the popularity of the Southern seaside.”

The top reason for choosing a UK staycation is the ease of planning at short notice (44%), followed by travel being less hassle, and simply loving what the UK has to offer (including countryside, towns, beaches and history), both 38%.

People from South Yorkshire are most likely to choose a UK staycation because of feeling safer here, almost double the UK average (40% vs. 21%).

The top reasons people feel less safe abroad include the threat of terrorism (64%) and being an easy target to thieves (45%), followed by civil unrest, poorer healthcare, the inability to understand or communicate in a different language (all 37%) and unfamiliarity in different road layouts or being unable to detect bad neighbourhoods (35%).**

Darren continued: “The allure of a spontaneous, hassle-free getaway to a familiar place where people feel safe is particularly appealing to people. Price is less important to those aged over 24, however the weak pound should make the UK a more attractive holiday option and deliver a boost for the leisure industry after the late arrival of Spring.”

People from Northern Ireland are most likely to have UK holiday plans underway (82%), followed by those from Scotland (79%) and the South East (78%), while those from the East of England are the least likely at just 64%. Young people aged 18-24 are the age group most likely to be visiting UK destinations (80%).

NFU Mutual’s Hotel Confidence Report also found that nearly a quarter of consumers expect to increase spend on UK hotels this year (24%), with frequent users of hotels particularly likely to increase their number of stays (70%). Trips away with a partner are the main reason for visiting hotels (60%).