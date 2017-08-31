Third Award For Ian Dutton’s Bowness-Based ‘Village Inn’

On the back of a phenomenal year, Cumbrian entrepreneur, Ian Dutton, is celebrating a third award for his Bowness-based bar and eatery, the Village Inn, winning ‘Most Outstanding Bar & Grill in South Lakeland’ at the ‘Restaurant and Bar Awards’ hosted by LUX Magazine. The awards are given on merit, not popularity, and recognise the very best in luxury, hospitality, and dining, with those succeeding in their endeavours, innovating, growing and improving, recognised as winners.

The accolade follows his winning two international awards in February for ‘Best Bar and Grill 2017’ and ‘Excellence in European Cuisine 2017’, in addition to being a finalist at the Cumbria Family Business Awards.

It’s been a hugely positive 2017 for Ian, who has continued to enjoy on-going success at both the Village Inn and his Windermere-based pork-inspired restaurant, The Pig. In July, it was announced that he has also purchased the popular and historical ‘Lighthouse Restaurant’, one of Windermere’s oldest businesses, with plans currently underway for a complete refurbishment.

“I don’t believe we could have planned 2017 any better and this third award is like a cherry on the cake,” said Ian. “Once again, our efforts in offering originality, exceptional customer service and consistently high standards have been recognised and we’re delighted to be leading the way in Bowness.”