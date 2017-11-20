Thirteen Chefs Seek To Become Best In Wales In National Finals

Thirteen chefs have thrown their hats in the ring to cook for the right to be recognised as the best in Wales.

Five chefs have been selected to contest the Junior Chef of Wales 2018 title on Monday, February 12, whilst eight chefs will compete in two heats for the National Chef of Wales 2018 title on February 15.

Both finals will be held at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC), which are held across four days at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Rhos-on-Sea and organised by the Culinary Association of Wales.

The Junior Chef of Wales winner will receive a week’s work experience at a Michelin starred restaurant, automatically qualify for the Craft Guild of Chefs’ Young National

In addition to the coveted title, the national chef winner will receive a study tour with Koppert Cress, £250 worth of Churchill products and an engraved set of knives made by Friedr Dick.

The finalists were selected by a panel of judges from their entries, which included the chef’s own creative menu for a three-course dinner. They will be given three hours to serve up a three-course dinner for four people in the finals.

To qualify, chefs must be of Welsh descent or work or study in Wales. National Chef of Wales entrants must be over the age of 23 and Junior Chef of Wales competitors must be between the ages of 17 and 23 years on February 1, 2018.

Arwyn Watkins, Culinary Association of Wales president, said: “We are delighted to have once again received applications from so many high calibre chefs for Wales’ top culinary contests and look forward to keenly contested finals in February.

“The Welsh International Culinary Championships is the perfect place for all the nation’s culinary competitions to come together for the first time. I welcome the co-operation and collaboration by the competitions’ organisers and it promises to be a fantastic showcase for culinary and hospitality skills over four days at Coleg Llandrillo Menai.”

For more information about the WICC, contact Vicky Watkins at the CAW on office@welshculinaryassociation.com .