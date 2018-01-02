Three Million Plan For Dry January 2018

Over three million Britons are expected to give up alcohol this month according to a YouGov poll, commissioned by charity Alcohol Concern, which found that over 3.1 million people are planning to do Dry January and ditch alcohol for a month.

The poll of 2,086 members of the public found that those between the ages of 35 and 54 were most likely to give up alcohol for health and financial reasons, with 7 per cent saying they planned to give up booze. New figures from a survey commissioned by Alcohol Concern suggest over 3 million people in the UK are planning to give up alcohol over January.

The charity says a YouGov poll of 2,086 participants found those most likely to be planning a Dry January are those with children aged 12-16, as well as those with three or more children in their household (11%). People aged 35-54 (7%) and those in Northern Ireland (10%) or the North East (8%) are the most likely to be planning to take the first month of the new year off. Those working full-time are also more likely to take part (7%) whilst those who have tried Dry January in the past are more likely to want to sign up for support. Alcohol Concern are also promoting a new Dry January app to help people achieve their goal and track progress.

Dry January and other month off campaigns have not been without their critics. Alcohol Concern officially launched it in 2013 and subsequent debate focused on whether participant’s drinking increased in the following months, but subsequent evaluation indicated 72% of participants maintained lower levels of risky drinking six months on. Alcohol Concern also says that 49% of people report losing weight, while 62% sleep better and 79% say they save money. Other studies have also suggested improvements in physical health of harmful drinkers can be seen following a month off, whilst Public Health England have said ‘Dry January is based on sound behavioural principles’ and ‘for some people it can help them re-set their drinking patterns for weeks or even months after completing the challenge.’

Alcohol Concern chief executive Dr Richard Piper said: “Alcohol is the biggest cause of death, ill-health and disability for people aged 15-49 in the UK – but these tragedies are all totally avoidable. Dry January is growing year-on-year as more people across the country decide to take control of their drinking and reap the benefits, both in how they feel now and for their future health.”

Public Health England has given the initiative its backing, saying in a statement: “Dry January is based on sound behavioural principles and our previous evaluation of the campaign shows that for some people it can help them re-set their drinking patterns for weeks or even months after completing the challenge.”