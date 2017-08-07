Time To Release Your Spirits With NEW Luscombe Drinks Tonic Waters

Renowned for its award-winning portfolio of drinks, Luscombe Drinks has just announced the launch of three new premium natural tonic waters: Devon Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water and Grapefruit Tonic Water. The range is available in 20cl bottles and has a recommended retail price of £1.20 per bottle.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association labelled 2016 ‘the year of gin’ as sales in the UK broke the £1billion mark for the first time. Sales of gin overseas were also higher than ever before, worth almost £500million. On the back of this, tonic water sales are also on the rise, with Mintel reporting 10.2% year-on-year growth (Attitudes Towards Premium Soft Drinks Report, February 2015). This rise is being credited to the expanding craft spirits sector, and the trajectory looks set to continue.

Gabriel David, chairman and founder of Luscombe Drinks, said: “Given the phenomenal rise in craft spirits, we have had a number of requests from our trade customers for a range of super-premium tonics that will enhance – rather than compete with – the complex flavours of these artisan spirits.

“Using natural Devon spring water, we have developed tonic water recipes with very distinct yet subtle flavours. Furthermore, we have increased the carbonation, helping to maximise the flavours of the spirit for a truly delicious drinking experience.”

The traditional Devon Tonic Water is enhanced with the zingy citrus taste of Japanese yuzu, a rare and expensive citrus fruit that has three times more vitamin C than a lemon. The Elderflower Tonic Water is infused with wild English elderflowers, hand-picked in full summer sunshine and uniquely pressed, resulting in a light floral tonic. The third of the trio, the Grapefruit Tonic Water uses the finest pink grapefruit to create a delicate citrus tonic.

All three are perfect served either on their own or with one of the many craft gins, and other premium white spirits, that continue to emerge on the market. The Devon spring water helps to make the tonic waters crisp and refreshing, as well as bringing out the individual characters of the spirits with which they are mixed. It’s time to release your spirits!

Gabriel went on to say: “We are also seeing an increase in the number of consumers ordering tonic water instead of the usual draught soft drinks. Tonics deliver a dryer, more complex flavour – and this range has been created to so that each flavour is delicious served on its own over crushed ice.”

The three new tonics add to Luscombe Drinks’ existing range of 23 delicate bubblies, fruit crushes, juices, traditional soft drinks, ginger beers and a cider, which have, to date, received 58 Great Taste Awards.

For further information on Luscombe Drinks please visit www.luscombe.co.uk, email info@luscombe.co.uk or call 01364 64 30 36. Follow Luscombe on Twitter: @luscombedrinks and ‘Like’ on Facebook.