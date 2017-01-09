“Tipping Point”- Half Of Diners Confused About Leaving A Tip

More than half (54 per cent) of British diners find the UK tipping protocol confusing and awkward according to the latest *AA populous survey, and 81 per cent of restaurants surveyed independently say they would welcome clear legislation on where money from tips should go.

The survey of 19,317 restaurant-goers shows that there is confusion around how much to tip, how to tip and ambiguity about who gets the money left as a tip.

Over half of customers said they felt awkward about tipping because they were concerned their tips would not go to the waiting staff.

A third of customers never know how much they should tip. Young people were the most confused about this and over half felt the most inclined not to tip at all.

Uncertainties around using credit card machines to add a tip affected 75 per cent of the over 55s, while a third of Brits overall found the process confusing

An independent survey of **75 UK restaurants showed that they were all pro-tipping but would like the process to be made more transparent.

Almost all (96 per cent) of UK restaurants welcome tipping

Restaurants are divided on their policies regarding optional service charges with an almost even split (54%.17 per cent) between those excluding and including service on their customer’s bill

81 per cent of UK restaurants would welcome new legislation that requires all restaurants to share tips with waiting staff

Over three quarters (73%) offer the ability to tip via credit or debit card.

Over half exclude service charge from their customers’ bills

Caroline Walford, Customer Support Manager, AA Hotel and Hospitality Services said:

“Tipping is optional and while there is no legal obligation to leave one, our research brings to light a social dilemma affecting the majority of British diners. Perhaps this survey points towards a lingering British embarrassment surrounding money or perhaps it’s time for more clarity for both consumers and those in the hospitality industry. It’s always advisable to ask whether the service charge is included on a bill at the end of a meal. If not, a standard tip tends to be 10% of the total. However, this amount is discretionary and if your service or dining experience has been exceptionally good or unusually disappointing the amount you leave can reflect your experience accordingly.”