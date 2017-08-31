Titbits! Something Different From Yorkshire Crisps!

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: Admin in Products & Services August 31, 2017

The Yorkshire Crisp Company, well-known for its unique, re-sealable drums of Yorkshire Crisps and Yorkshire Popcorn, has introduced an exciting new addition to its range of gourmet snacks.

Titbits Gourmet Bites – described as ‘little pieces of perfection’ – are delicious, lightly- baked bite-size biscuits made from mature cheddar cheese and finest oats. They are perfect for sharing over a glass of wine or great for popping in a picnic hamper.

Suitable for vegetarians and containing no artificial colours, MSG or GM ingredients, Titbits come in Yorkshire Crisps’ famous stay-fresh, re-sealable drums (100g) and have a long shelf life of 12 months. They are available in two tasty flavours – Mature Cheddar & Finest Oats, or tangy Tomato, Basil, Cheddar & Oats.

Said Tim Wheatley from The Yorkshire Crisp Company, “We are very excited about this new line which we hope will prove popular with our hamper market as well as with theatres, cinemas and farm shops.”

For further information please call The Yorkshire Crisp Company on 01909 774411 or visit www.yorkshirecrisps.co.uk

