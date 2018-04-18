Top Chefs Mentor Elior Apprentices Ahead Of ‘Inspirational Dinner’

As part of Elior’s award-winning Chef School programme, Elior apprentices have been given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside top chef mentors like Tom Kerridge and Claire Clark as they prepare to serve a four-course Inspirational Dinner at Lloyds of London on 26 April 2018.

The dinner will see the students cater for more than 150 guests – raising money for Elior’s charity partner, Heads Together, and building their skills and confidence as they look to pursue their dream roles as chefs.

Each course has been designed by one of five chef mentors:

Canapes – The Urban Rajah (Ivor Peters)

Starter – James Goulding

Fish course – Tom Kerridge

Main – John Williams MBE

Dessert – Claire Clark MBE

As part of their preparation, students have been working alongside the chef mentors at their respective hotels and restaurants. And through its award-winning eXperience customer service training programme, Elior has also handpicked four ‘service champions’ who are being given masterclasses from Fred Sirieix.

Peter Joyner, food development director, Elior UK, said: “Catering for an event of this magnitude is no mean feat, but our apprentices have been putting in the hard graft for months, soaking up everything they can from their chef mentors at some of the finest culinary establishments in the country. I have no doubt they’ll rise to the challenge and make the Inspirational Dinner a night to remember.”

16-year old Imogen Pickles, who came third in Springboard’s FutureChef competition – which Elior sponsors – has also been given the chance to work on the dinner, as part of her prize.