Top Food Trends Set To Be The Most Popular In 2018, According To Waitrose

A recent food and drink report carried out by Waitrose has revealed that diners are more willing to dine out alone with over 75% of those surveyed stating that eating without a partner is socially acceptable .

The report also revealed current food trends for 2018. According to the report 2017 saw a big demand for foods such as blueberries, carbs, herbs, turmeric, brunch, dark green veg, peanut butter and juniper berries.

Waitrose predicts that we may all get a little more adventurous next year. Here are the supermarket’s predicted food trends for 2018…

Indian street food

“Forget heavy sauces and chicken tikka masala, this trend is about smoked, grilled or seared delicacies, such as scallops in pickled ginger,” the Waitrose report said. “Food trucks selling puris stuffed with zingy vegetables and drizzled in chutney could become a common sight.”

So get ready to add spiced burgers and lamb keema tacos to your shopping list.

Four meals

According to the report, many of us are starting to add a smaller, fourth meal into our daily eating routine. This is about adapting our meals to our busy lives, rather than just being a bit greedy.

So whether it’s between lunch and dinner or a lighter mid-morning meal, 2018 will be seeing a lot more of this.

Plant proteins

With growing numbers of vegans and vegetarians, Waitrose predicts that more and more people will become part-time vegetarians – or flexitarians. Research suggests that more than a third of the UK population consider themselves as part-time vegetarians.

This means more people will want to exchange meat proteins with plant proteins, such as pulses, seeds, soy, shoots, grains, and algae.

Japanese ‘dude’ food

This trend mixes “the hearty ‘dude food’ of the southern United States with the unctuous, rich and surprising flavours of after-hours Tokyo,” Waitrose writes.

Some examples of this type of food are yakitori skewered chicken or deep-fried tofu in broth. The heavier dishes will replace lighter Japanese favourites