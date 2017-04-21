Top Hotels Recognised For Their Green Credentials

Charity presents its first international Green Key awards to two top London hotels – the Sheraton Skyline and Le Meridien Piccadilly.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy is delighted to have presented its first two Green Key awards after taking on the management of this international award for the hospitality sector in England.

The charity already manages a number of international environmental award schemes including Green Flag Award for parks and green spaces, Blue Flag for beaches and Eco-Schools.

The Sheraton Skyline and Le Meridien Piccadilly now join 2,550 Green Key establishments across 55 countries. The Green Key is the leading standard of excellence for environmental responsibility and sustainable operation in the tourism sector.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “We are delighted to be presenting our first Green Key awards to two such deserving recipients. When you choose to stay in a Green Key accredited hotel, you know that you are reducing your environmental footprint by staying in an establishment that makes more sustainable choices.”

During the rigorous judging, each hotel is assessed against criteria including staff involvement, guest information and sustainable management of energy, waste, water, cleaning and food and drinks. Through making greener choices each establishment is able to significantly reduce their environmental impact, reducing the consumption of energy and water, and improve their guests’ experience.

Thierry Henrot, General Manager at Sheraton Skyline, said, “It is such an honour to receive this prestigious award and we, at the Sheraton Skyline Hotel, are very proud to have been recognised and awarded with Green Key for this year.

“We are very committed to providing the most environmental friendly and sustainable establishment for our guests and we are very passionate in training and educating our employees to maintain our sustainable practices throughout the hotel.

“It is our goal to ensure that our guests are happy and their needs are met through our environmental practices and the values we strive to achieve.”

Eveline Noort, General Manager at Le Meridien, said, “We are really proud to receive the Green Key label for the fifth consecutive year. Le Méridien Piccadilly Hotel is committed to preserving the environment and playing an active role in keeping Britain tidy.

“Since February 2012, Le Méridien Piccadilly Hotel set up its own Green Team made up of hotel associates whose aim is to develop, implement and oversee numerous sustainable initiatives. The results of our efforts and determination were recognised in November 2012 by becoming the first hotel in the UK to receive the Green Key Award, a step-by-step environmental management programme specifically designed for the hospitality industry. This award marks the fifth consecutive year Le Méridien Piccadilly has received the Green Key.

“Thanks to the hotel’s guests’ and associates’ efforts, Le Méridien Piccadilly is continuously achieving significant environmental achievements. In 2016 the hotel managed to save an estimated 2,190 m3 of water, the equivalent to an Olympic-sized swimming pool”