Top Reasons For Attending Vegfestuk London Oct 21st And 22nd

Advance tickets now on sale for one of UK’s biggest vegan consumer shows VegfestUK London

Try a whole new world of food including vegan versions of sushis, pies, pizzas, hot dogs and much more…

“Stay for brunch, lunch and dinner, and enjoy foods that you will never find again under one roof…. well, until the next VegfestUK event”

Says Karin Ridgers MC for VegfestUK.

Try tons of free samples such as vegan chocolate, dairy-free cheese, meat free meats and much more. Have a try and work out which ones are your favourites.

Make VegfestUK a treat day and see how much vegan cake, sweets and desserts you can eat!

Meet like-minded new friends and possibly find love at one of the biggest vegan meetups of the year.

Hear what the experts have to say – and pick their brains asking those questions that you are not sure who else to ask…

Laughter is the best medicine, and VegfestUK boasts some of the UK’s best vegan comedians performing all weekend – all included in the ticket price!

Be a MasterChef – find out the secrets of vegan cooking from a number of inventive chefs.

Become a nutritionist! Find out what you need, how much you need and when you need it to be much healthier than average.

Make a vegan cheeseboard – become a dairy free cheese lover.

Find vegan power – discover the secrets of high-performance vegan athletes.

Become an ethical warrior – find out how to best explain veganism to people to inspire them as you have been inspired.

Have fun – whether you’re old or young, single, married, bringing kids or just yourself, come and enjoy yourself and have more fun than you can shake a stick at.

What to expect at the event

“A grand total of around 13,500 visitors came to last year’s glorious edition of VegfestUK London, and with the unrelenting growth of the vegan market right now, even more visitors are expected at this year’s annual vegan blockbuster event.”

Says Tim Barford VegfestUK Manager.

“Around 250 stalls, 23 globally inspired vegan caterers, over 100 speakers and over 30 entertainers will be looking to bring an unbelievable vegan experience to up to 15,000 visitors under one roof.”

Saturday and Sunday the 21st and 22nd October is the VegfestUK consumer show.

Friday 20th sees the launch of the UKs first and only VEGAN TRADE SHOW – you can register here: https://trade.vegfest.co.uk/registration

For a taster of the awesomeness of the event by watching the video at the link below, recorded from last year’s show (courtesy of Talk of the Town):

https://youtu.be/IV6xZjhAlVQ

Full event programme will be released near the end of September. Meanwhile, you can get the latest updates on stallholders, speakers and your favourite talks, cookery demos or films, either on the event website www.london.vegfest.co.uk, or on the VegfestUK Facebook page here.

Make sure to join the Facebook event page too and invite your friends, families, colleagues and any vegan sceptic to come along and find out for themselves how amazing it is to live vegan in VegfestUK style.

