Toque d’Or® Announces National Heats Shortlist

The results are in: Nestlé Professional® has revealed the 24 college teams and 48 apprentices which have been shortlisted to compete in the National Heats of Toque d’Or® 2019 on 4th-12th March. With over 400 registrations, this year’s competition has received record levels of interest.

Amongst the teams to land coveted spots are Newcastle College, University of Derby and Coleg Llandrillo. In the apprentice chef category, successful applicants include Emily Page at The Cross Keys Stow, Charlie Mariner at Goodwood and Ben Simmonds-Grant at Emily Jackson House.

As part of the entry process, every apprentice and college team was asked to create a vegetarian dish and produce a two-minute video presenting it to the judges. The challenge was central to this year’s competition focus: Sustainable Futures. Tapping into key areas of concern for hospitality professionals, Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® 2019 will seek to explore the core issues of sustainable food, sustainable careers in foodservice and the sustainable future of the entire industry.

Mick Burke, Chair of Judges at Toque d’Or 2019 and Fellow of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, said: “The standard of entries this year has been excellent; we are now looking forward to motivating and inspiring the finalists at the heats and opening their minds to the opportunities within our industry.”

Now in its 31st year, Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® is one of the UK’s most influential industry competitions, bridging the gap between the theories of the classroom, work-based learning and the exciting reality of the industry. Winning prizes this year will include a once in a lifetime gastronomic trip to Europe.

For a full list of the entrants through to the National Heats of Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® and more information on the competition visit: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toquedor