Tor Na Coille Hotel Celebrates Two AA Rosettes and Four-Star Rating

A north east country house hotel is celebrating success after being awarded two AA Rosettes following a recent inspection. The Tor Na Coille Hotel in Banchory now joins a handful of other restaurants in the north east of Scotland to have been awarded the prestigious rating.

The rating – which recognises excellence in the kitchen – comes just over a year after the hotel was taken over by former Scottish Chef of the Year, David Littlewood, whose dedication to the customer experience has also seen the hotel awarded four stars by the AA.

The rating echoes the four stars already awarded by VisitScotland and brings the hotel’s restaurant in line with its sister venue – The Kildrummy Inn in Alford – which also holds two AA Rosettes and has a four-star gold rating.

David Littlewood, chef owner of the Tor Na Coille, says, “Good food and good service are at the core of everything we do at the Tor Na Coille, so we are thrilled to be awarded two Rosettes and four stars by the AA.

“Receiving these accolades is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff – from the chefs and waiters who keep our restaurant at the top of its game to the receptionists and housekeepers that ensure every guest has a stay they’ll never forget.

“We’re not ones to rest on our laurels, though, and so we are already working hard to ensure we live up to the high standards set by our new ratings, including the recent opening of The Bothy, an exclusive private dining and meeting space. We’re excited for what the future will bring at Tor Na Coille, and can’t wait to share it with our guests who truly make everything we do worthwhile.”

The 25-bedroom Tor Na Coille Hotel has been a landmark building on Royal Deeside since the reign of Queen Victoria. David and his team, which includes head chef Colin Lyall – 2017 Scottish Culinary Championships Scottish Chef of the Year bronze winner, have worked hard to develop the hotel restaurant as a must-visit foodie destination.