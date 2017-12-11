Tourism ‘Health Check’ Reveals Positive Picture, But With Challenges To Tackle

Cumbria Tourism’s latest ‘health check’ of tourism businesses reveals it’s been a strong visitor season for the county. At the same time, increasing costs, availability of staff and the potential impact of Brexit are all key concerns heading into 2018.

Cumbria Tourism’s business performance survey is carried out twice a year and aims to find out how the sector is performing. The latest version gave tourism businesses the chance to comment anonymously on the issues and trends affecting trade between April and September 2017.

The ‘health check’ reveals that the majority of business had a good season; 68% of businesses are level or up on profit, compared to 65% the same time 12 months ago. Meanwhile, more than half say visitor numbers are up compared to the same time last year.

Three quarters of those surveyed also feel confident about the coming months. However, there is no room for complacency, with many tourism operators raising ongoing concerns, including:

Increased costs

People spending less

Availability of suitable staff

Traffic and parking issues for visitors

Website commissions for online travel agencies

The potential impact of Brexit on operating costs, border controls and recruitment.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, says, “Cumbria Tourism is the only organisation conducting tourism research on behalf of the county’s tourism sector and this invaluable insight enables us to continually refine and enhance our impact. Crucially, it allows us to lead and lobby on businesses’ behalf more effectively, by giving us first-hand evidence of the practical issues facing the tourism industry on a day-to-day basis.

“The findings will now also be shared with Cumbria Tourism’s partners, including the Local Enterprise Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Lake District National Park and the county’s MPs, in order for them to use this evidence to support their own influencing and decision-making.”

The six-monthly ‘Tourism Business Health Check’ is just one area of regular research undertaken by Cumbria Tourism. Other analysis by the research team includes monthly occupancy surveys, county-wide visitor surveys, regular analysis of accommodation stock and data collection from Tourist Information Centres and visitor attractions.