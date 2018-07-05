LATEST NEWS
Tourism Minister To. Speak At UKHospitality Conference

Posted by: News in Latest News July 5, 2018

MichaelEllisDCMS Minister Michael Ellis MP will discuss the future of the UK’s hospitality sector at next month’s UKHospitality conference, Shaping the Future.

The Minister has been unveiled by UKHospitality as a headline speaker at the trade association’s first premier event under the new branding. Mr Ellis will join a range of industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, including: Peter Martin, CGA Strategy; Steve Richards, Casual Dining Group; Peter Gowers, Travelodge and Peter Marks, Deltic.

Michael Ellis MP said: “Hospitality is a key part of our thriving tourism industry. It generates billions of pounds to the UK economy and supports thousands of jobs.

“I’m delighted that this innovative sector now has a stronger, more focused and unified voice to engage with Government. I look forward to joining industry leaders and key partners to discuss their future plans.”

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Our first conference is shaping up to be a great one and we are very excited to be able to hear from a Minister working to promote the sector at the heart of Government.

“The conference will be a fantastic opportunity to hear from some of the most influential and knowledgeable men and women in the sector and a chance to ensure that UKHospitality, in its first year, gets off to the best possible start.”

